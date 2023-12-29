Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.