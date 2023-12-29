Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
