StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

