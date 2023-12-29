StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
