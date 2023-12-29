StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

