China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.