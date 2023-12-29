China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
