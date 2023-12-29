Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
