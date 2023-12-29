Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

