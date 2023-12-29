Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

