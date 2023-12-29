StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
