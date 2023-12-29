StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

Insider Activity at LiqTech International

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.