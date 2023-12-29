Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

