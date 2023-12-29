Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
CARV opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
