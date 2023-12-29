Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.