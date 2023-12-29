Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
