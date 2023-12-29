Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

