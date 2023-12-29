Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.48 on Monday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.