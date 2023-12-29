Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

