Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $129.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

