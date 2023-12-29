Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $695.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $702.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Graham by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.