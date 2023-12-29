StockNews.com Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

MGA opened at $59.57 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

