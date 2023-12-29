Siebert Williams Shank Raises Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target to $76.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knife River Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Knife River has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

