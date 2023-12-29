Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PKE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

