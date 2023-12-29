Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CVR opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

