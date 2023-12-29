United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 201,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

