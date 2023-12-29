Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $6,633,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

