Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT. TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Startek

Startek Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Startek will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.