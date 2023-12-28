Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,224. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

