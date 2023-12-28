Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 69,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 472,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.78. 2,337,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

