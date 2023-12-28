Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,624,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $597.04. The company had a trading volume of 750,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

