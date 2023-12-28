AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 17,230,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,399,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

