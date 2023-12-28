CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 797,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,233. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

