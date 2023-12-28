GDS Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

