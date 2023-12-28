Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.40. 659,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.