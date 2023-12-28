Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.51. 373,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,816. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

