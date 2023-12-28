Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,936. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.