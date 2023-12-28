Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $312.75. The stock had a trading volume of 583,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,413. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

