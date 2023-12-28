Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. 7,137,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.