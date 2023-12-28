Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $179,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.44. The company had a trading volume of 176,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

