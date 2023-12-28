Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.70. 254,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

