Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 2,139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,032. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

