Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.57. The company had a trading volume of 389,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average is $285.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

