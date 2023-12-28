GDS Wealth Management Has $914,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $1,121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,964. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $966.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

