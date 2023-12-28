Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 734,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 105,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 4,800,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,894,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

