Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

