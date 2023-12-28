Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Virginia National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after buying an additional 1,277,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $438.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,949. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $347.19 and a 12-month high of $438.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

