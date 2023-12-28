NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $60.77. 1,583,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

