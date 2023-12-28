Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $595.56. The company had a trading volume of 423,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $587.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.54. The stock has a market cap of $271.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

