HWG Holdings LP Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.32. 48,566,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,223,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

