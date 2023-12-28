MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,387,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

