AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 11,727,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,372,676. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

