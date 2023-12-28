Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 1,370,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,842. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

