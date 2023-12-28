Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $36.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

