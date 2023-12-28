Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.77. 892,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,777. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

