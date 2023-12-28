Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 276,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,164. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.